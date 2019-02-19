ENTERTAINMENT

Hudson board game cafe

adds two escape rooms

The Malted Meeple — a board game cafe and bar featuring craft beer and milkshakes at 53 Milford Drive in Hudson — has added two escape rooms.

The rooms are science fiction and fantasy themed.

"With the addition of these escape room adventures we will attract even more visitors to the Hudson area to showcase not only The Malted Meeple as a destination for fun, but also the greater area and all it has to offer," the business said in a news release.

For more information, go to: https://maltedmeeple.com.

RETAIL

Payless shoes to close

all remaining stores

Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is shuttering its remaining stores in North America.

The filing on Monday came a day after the shoe chain began holding going-out-of-business sales at its North American stores.

The company, based in Topeka, Kansas, updated the number of stores it is closing to 2,500, up from the 2,100 it cited on Friday when it confirmed it was planning to liquidate its business. It reiterated that stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.

The liquidation doesn't affect its franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual, it said.

The debt-burdened chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a first time in April 2017, closing hundreds of stores as part of its reorganization.

AIRLINES

Southwest ordered to fix

luggage weight calculation

Federal officials have told Southwest Airlines to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes during a yearlong investigation.

Southwest said Tuesday that it has made improvements in its methods for calculating the weight and balance of loads, and that it isn't facing enforcement action.

The airline said that it voluntarily reported the issue to the Federal Aviation Administration last year.

The FAA investigation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper said internal FAA documents showed that the airline made frequent mistakes in calculations and luggage-loading practices that could cause errors when pilots compute their plane's takeoff weight.

WALL STREET

Solid earnings bring

stock gains on market



Solid earnings from Walmart encouraged investors to bid up other retailers and consumer goods companies. Communication services stocks and banks also contributed to the broad gains.

Homebuilders also notched gains following an industry survey showing improved confidence among builders heading into the key spring homebuying season.

The benchmark S&P 500 index, which has risen for the past three weeks, gained 4.16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,779.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,891.32. The Nasdaq composite added 14.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,486.77. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 5.22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,574.47.