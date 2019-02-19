RAVENNA — Witnesses said Joseph A. Cooper was going in excess of 90 mph before the crash that killed 30-year-old Ravenna resident Tiffani F. Blankenship in September 2017.

Cooper, 35, told state troopers that he lost control of his car when it looked like Blankenship was moving into his lane.

A crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Blankenship was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. The report shows troopers found a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine on the floorboard of Blankenship’s car, along with what appeared to be a fresh puncture wound on her right arm. Nordiazepam, amphetamine, methamphetamine and norfentanyl were later found in her blood, the report shows.

Cooper, a former Ravenna resident who now lives in Cuyahoga Falls, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, in November. Police said he had been driving recklessly before the crash that caused Blankenship’s death.

He was sentenced last week in Portage County Common Pleas Court to 180 days in the Portage County Jail with work release privileges. Additionally, he will serve four years of community control and was fined $300. A call placed with his attorney was not immediately returned.

No evidence of drugs or alcohol were found in Cooper’s blood, according to the report.

The crash occurred Sept. 25, 2017, at about 7:38 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76, just east of the state Route 43 exit.

According to the report, Cooper was eastbound in the right lane on I-76 in a dark green 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT. He told troopers he had checked his speed at 76 mph, but the report said two witnesses in the left lane said he passed them on the right at a speed “in excess of 90 mph.”

Cooper then moved into the left lane to pass Blankenship, according to the report.

Cooper told troopers he was about to pass Blankenship when her red 2009 Chevrolet HHR moved toward the left lane, “as if to change lanes,” causing him to take evasive action. Cooper drove off the left side of the road, slid, then overcorrected back onto the highway. Cooper’s vehicle then forced Blankenship off the road, where her car overturned on the embankment and struck a tree before coming to a stop, the report said.

Both Cooper and Blankenship were the sole occupants of their vehicles and were wearing seat belts.

Blankenship suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, according to the highway patrol. Cooper was treated at the scene and released.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@recordpub.com.