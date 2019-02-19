FirstEnergy Corp on Tuesday closed out a tumultuous 2018 with a strong fourth quarter profit after losing well over $2 billion a year ago.

The Akron utility reported net income of $128 million, or 25 cents per share, on revenue of $2.7 billion for the fiscal 2018 quarter ending Dec. 31. That compares to a loss of $2.5 billion, or $5.62 a share, on revenue of $2.7 billion for the 2017 fourth quarter.

Adjusted fourth quarter income was 50 cents per share compared to 58 cents per share for the fourth quarter in 2017.

FirstEnergy also reported a full profitable year during which its former unregulated generation subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

FirstEnergy fourth quarter earnings beat analyst expectations while revenue fell short.

The electric utility also reaffirmed its 2019 earnings guidance of $1.3 billion to nearly $1.5 billion, or $2.45 to $2.75 a share. FirstEnergy said it expects first quarter 2019 earnings of $325 million to $375 million, or 60 cents to 70 cents per share.

FirstEnergy reported results after the stock market closed. Shares closed up a penny to $39.60. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have traded from a low of $31.29 to a high of $39.88.

"We are beginning 2019 with tremendous momentum, following perhaps the most pivotal year in FirstEnergy's history," Charles E. Jones, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "In 2018 we executed on our strategy to become a premier, high-performance, fully regulated utility with a long-term, sustainable growth plan and investment grade credit ratings. Today, we are well positioned to build a brighter future for our shareholders, customers and employees as we continue to invest in our customer-focused growth initiatives."

For the full year, FirstEnergy had earnings of $981 million, or $1.99 per share, on revenue of $11.3 billion. That compares to a loss of $1.7 billion, or $3.88 per share, on revenue of $10.9 billion for fiscal 2017.

Adjusted earnings for the year were $2.59 per share compared to $2.17 a share a year ago.

FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co., Bayshore Power Co. and part of Allegheny Energy Supply Co that includes the Pleasants Power Station were counted as discontinued operations.

