Two Akron teens — ages 14 and 16 — were taken into custody about 6 p.m. Monday after an armed robbery in South Akron.

The incident began when people were sitting in a car parked in the driveway of a vacant home in the 500 block of Inman Street.

The people in the car told police a stranger opened their car door and pulled out a gun. The gunman demanded money and belongings. When the people in the car refused, the gunman fired a shot into the back seat of the car and grabbed a purse from inside the car before running away, police said.

Officers who responded to a 911 call followed footprints from the robbery to a house on Inman Street, police said.

When police knocked, a 16-year-old answered. Police said they recognized him from investigating a previous robbery and took him into custody.

Someone at the home then gave police consent to search the house and officers found a 14-year-old on the third floor. They charged the younger teen with aggravated robbery.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun hidden in a clothes dryer in the home's basement.