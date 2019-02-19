The University of Akron is inviting the public to its Rethinking Race: Black, White and Beyond series of events that begins Monday.

The series — now in its 12th year — is a mix of lectures, discussion panels, films and community events designed to offer new perspectives on the subject of differences — not only around race — but also culture, gender, class, language, age and ability.

All events are free. The schedule runs Friday through March 8.

The first Rethinking Race forum was in 2007 on the 10th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s visit to the university to host his first Town Hall Meeting on race.

Go to to https://uakron.edu/race/index.dot for a full listing of events.

Events include:

• Lectures, including a 7 p.m. Monday talk titled “Know Better/Do Better: The Blackballed Lecture on Campus Racism” by author Lawrence Ross in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Ballroom.

Also, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jeanette Brown, the first African-American woman to earn a master’s degree in chemistry at the University of Minnesota, will speak on “African-American Women Chemists." Her talk will be in the student union theater.

On Feb. 27, Ray Demspey Jr., chief diversity officer for BP America, will present “Ask Me Anything about Why Diversity Makes Good Business Sense.” He will speak at 7 p.m. in the student union ballroom.

At 7 p.m. March 5, Harriet Washington will talk on “Medical Apartheid and Beyond: Disparities in Communities of Color” in the student union theater. She is the author of the award-winning book “Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans From Colonial Times to the Present.”

• A film festival that begins Friday with the 6 p.m. screening of the Academy Award-nominated 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman.” It will be shown in the student union theater.

Other films include “Green Book,” another current Academy Award-nominee, which will be shown at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 in the student union theater. The complete lineup can be found at https://uakron.edu/race/film-festival.

"The Negro and the American Promise," a 1963 film featuring interviews with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin. The one-hour film will be shown continuously from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at National Museum of Psychology at 73 S. College St. on the UA campus. The film is free; regular museum rates apply to tour the museum.

• Tours of the Hower House Museum at 60 Fir Hill on the UA campus, Monday through Feb. 27. Literary historian Tine Hreno will take visitors through the servants’ spaces in the 1871 mansion. The tour will explore what the servants’ life was like and servant hierarchy inside the home that was donated to UA in 1970.

Registration is required by calling 330-972-6909 or emailing howerhouse@uakron.edu. Guests should arrive at 11:45 a.m. at the back door on the drive side of the house at 60 Fir Hill. Free onsite parking and in nearby lots.

• The second annual Soul Food for Thought at 12:15 p.m. Feb 27 at the McDowell Law Center. This luncheon, hosted by the Black Law Student Association, will include a panel discussion about bringing change to the criminal justice system. Registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/2U1R7ac.

• A trolley tour sponsored by the Summit County Historical Society from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 28. The route will include historic churches and neighborhoods as well as a hike to the John Brown Monument at the Akron Zoo. Reservations are not required but seating is limited for the tour. Board the trolley at College Street Circle off East Buchtel Avenue by the Honors College at the UA campus. For more information, call the Summit County Historical Society at 330-535-1120.