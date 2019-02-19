For 26 years, Gospel Meets Symphony has been drawing singers, musicians and Akron-area audiences together. This year's concert, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at E.J. Thomas Hall, is no exception.

Among the 181 singers from 77 area churches who make up the Gospel Meets Symphony Choir are three generations of singers from the same family: Diana Millirons, her daughter Tiffany Millirons and grandson Kameron Millirons, all of whom are from Akron.

They'll be among the inspirational voices led by choir director Jennifer Mekel Jones, joining with the Akron Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Christopher Wilkins for one of Northeast Ohio’s most enduring musical traditions.

The collaboration of musical styles has brought together orchestra musicians over the years too. Stow couple Cory (violin) and Ann Smith (viola) met while playing in the first Gospel Meets Symphony performance in 1994.

Tickets for Gospel Meets Symphony cost $25-$60, or $12.50 to $30 for students. Call 330-535-8131 or see www.akronsymphony.org.

In other Akron Symphony news, audiences will get to hear the soaring John Williams score from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" live while watching Harry, Ron and Hermione meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black on a high-definition, 40-foot screen at 1 p.m. March 2 at E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St. The Akron Symphony Orchestra will play the entire score for The Harry Potter Film Concert Series event, the third film in the series.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call 330-535-8131.

Russian drama at UA

The University of Akron Theatre program will continue its 2018-19 season with Maxim Gorky’s "The Lower Depths" Feb. 28 through March 9 at Sandefur Theatre, Guzzetta Hall, 157 University Ave.

Directed by guest artist Jimmie Woody, the classic Russian drama features a cast of 16 that includes UA students and community members. In this play, which premiered in Russia in 1902, revolutionary playwright Gorky depicts a group of impoverished people in a homeless shelter. The play explores the dichotomy between the harsh truths of the characters’ reality and the comforting lies they choose to believe.

Under Woody's direction at UA, the action moves to New York City in 1910, highlighting the era's social classes and ethnic tensions. "The Lower Depths" has mature themes that may not be suitable for young children.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, except for the final show, which will be at 2 p.m. March 9. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. March 3.

Cost is $10 general admission or $5 for all students. See www.thelowerdepthsua.eventbrite.com.

UA theater alumni are encouraged to attend Alumni Night March 1, when they and one guest will be admitted for the student price of $5 each. See www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances or call 330-972-7895.

Summers@Severance

The Cleveland Orchestra announced Sunday that for the first time, it will offer four concerts for its Summers@Severance series, which will begin July 12.

In the first concert, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will lead the orchestra in the passionate Mahler song cycle "Songs of a Wayfarer" with German baritone Ludwig Mittelhammer, who recently made his Cleveland Orchestra debut in the January opera production of Strauss’ "Ariadne auf Naxos." The program also includes Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 6.

On July 19, Spanish conductor Pablo Heras-Casado will join the orchestra for a concert featuring famed classical guitarist Pepe Romero, who will perform guitar concerto "Concierto de Aranjuez" by Joaquin Rodrigo. Debussy’s soundscape “Ibéria” from "Images" also will be on the program. (These pieces also will be featured on the July 21 program at Blossom Music Festival.)

On Aug. 2, British conductor Matthew Halls will lead Mozart’s Mass in C minor. Written as a celebration of his marriage, the masterpiece will feature soprano Joélle Harvey, mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo in her Cleveland Orchestra debut, tenor Paul Appleby and bass-baritone Michael Sumuel. They will be joined by the Blossom Festival Chorus.

The Summers@Severance series will end Aug. 16 with acclaimed Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä leading the orchestra in Barber’s Symphony No. 1 in One Movement, which made its American premiere at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra in 1937 under Music Director Artur Rodziński. The program will close with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4.

As a special add-on, the 1989 film "Batman" will be presented with the orchestra performing Danny Elfman's score live Aug. 23 and 25. The concerts will be conducted by Sarah Hicks. Tickets start at $45.

For more summer fun, the Front Terrace of Severance Hall will be open before and after each concert, with beverage/food service and seating areas.

Series tickets for four Summers@Severance concerts, excluding the "Batman" add-on, start at $76. Call 216-231-1111 or see www.clevelandorchestra.com. "Batman" concert tickets will go on sale in March and other individual concert tickets will go on sale in April.

