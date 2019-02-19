Northeast Ohio manufacturers are coming off a strong 2018 even as they continue to have issues finding qualified employees, with some companies wondering if they will perform as well this year, a new Northeast Ohio study shows.

“Growth was great in 2018,” said Ethan Karp, president and chief executive officer of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network that aims to help manufacturers in the region. The organization is based in Cleveland and has an Akron office. MAGNET surveyed hundreds of companies for its recently released report.

Some 39 percent of more than 500 companies in the survey reported growing by 10 percent or more last year, Karp noted.

Thirty-five percent of companies surveyed expect the economy to grow, down from more than half the companies in the previous survey, Karp said. Even so, about three quarters of companies expect both revenue and profits to increase in 2019, he said.

Karp came to downtown Akron Tuesday to give a review of MAGNET’s third annual Northeast Ohio Manufacturing Survey before a group of representatives from area businesses. Results, plus related presentations by others on cybersecurity, taxes and more, including a panel presentation, took place in the offices of law firm Brouse McDowell.

The survey results and expectations matter because some 45 percent of the Northeast Ohio economy is highly dependent upon the manufacturing industry, with each manufacturing job supporting more than three other jobs. Summit County is home to about 1,000 manufacturers, many of them small, who employ a total of 30,000 people, according to MAGNET’s figures.

Among key survey takeaways:

• Companies are increasingly thinking about what to do if a recession hits.

• Finding talent is tough.

• We are in the midst of a technology revolution.

Northeast Ohio manufacturers are concerned about attracting skilled workers, rising healthcare costs and rising raw material costs, Karp said. Cutting costs this year is also a higher priority for many companies than it was a year ago, he said.

The survey found that the fastest growing manufacturers in the region use more automation, Karp said.

The 500 or so companies in the survey said they had 2,000 open jobs, with nearly 70 percent of the businesses anticipating they will raise wages to attract and retain employees, Karp said.

Cybersecurity proved to be a main topic Tuesday as companies increasingly automate and make their hardware internet connected.

Presenters said that organized crime, primarily based overseas, continually probes businesses to find ways to infiltrate networks to lock companies out of their computers and bring work to a standstill until their ransom demand is paid.

Brouse McDowell partner Craig Horbus said just a couple of weeks ago he was involved in a case where a business (he didn’t name it) was successfully extorted out of $560,000 by criminals who locked the company out of its computer data, including all of its backups.

“They were dead in the water,” Horbus said.

The FBI, which was called in to investigate, recommended that the company pay the ransom, he said. Paying the $560,000 proved to be less expensive to the company than trying to rebuild their data and computer systems, Horbus said.

Steve Millard, president and chief executive of the Greater Akron Chamber, gave a presentation on the ongoing Elevate Akron economic redevelopment plan outlined last year. The chamber, city of Akron and Summit County government initiated the plan.

“It’s a regional strategy,” Millard said. “Akron is the core.”

Elevate Akron has looked at where the local economy is now and will make recommendations on improvements primarily in growing local businesses and emphasizing “mid tech” jobs, Millard said. One main goal is to ensure Akron’s black population is engaged and included in economic opportunities.

M.J. Johnson, technology vice president for supply chain company IModal Ground who came up from West Virginia to listen to the presentations, said she was impressed with what she saw and heard.

“It’s so exciting to see how much cooperation and collaboration is here,” she said. “Everybody seems to be working together.”

Jim Mackinnon covers business and county government. He can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ