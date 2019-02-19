At 23, Brittany Watson appeared to be opening a new chapter of her life.



The former Medina woman announced on Facebook she became engaged to her boyfriend New Year's Eve.



On the same social media space, she showed off pictures of her two children — born in 2016 and 2017 — and told people last year that she was working as a hostess at Santo Suossos, an Italian restaurant in Medina, and as a server at Characters Sports Bar in Parma.



What lured Watson to a Springfield Township motel that rents cabins both by the hour and night remains unclear. A member of the motel staff, who had entered the room to clean it, found Watson dead in the wee hours of Sunday morning.



Police Tuesday said they are continuing to investigate Watson’s death as suspicious even though what killed her remains unclear.



Gary Guenther, an investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, said Tuesday an autopsy revealed no signs of “lethal trauma.” His office is awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which can take several weeks, before determining the manner and cause of death.



But toxicology result may not be the key to solving her death.



Police have said Watson, who has no criminal record, looked healthy at the time of her death and there was no evidence she abused drugs.



On Tuesday, Springfield police Sgt. Eric East said police discovered some bruising on Watson’s neck, but said it appears to be unrelated to her death and may have been there prior to when she died.



Watson’s fiance did not return a reporter’s call on Tuesday and her family could not be reached.



Watson, who graduated from Medina High School and attended the county’s career center, most recently lived on Clifton Boulevard not far from Lake Erie in Cleveland.



Office Motel, located at 1922 Massillon Road, is about 50 miles south and is tucked into the woods in a residential neighborhood. Reviewers on Google give it a three-star rating, saying it's a good place to go for a secret rendezvous or if you have nowhere else to go.



If Watson had visited the motel recently, she didn’t publicly say so on Facebook, where last month she appears to have launched a second page.



On the new page, Watson posted a profile picture of herself with a cartoonish cat nose and ears, along with another picture of her kids.



On Jan. 26, she also posted a picture of her hand, freshly manicured with blue nail polish, showing off her engagement ring.



The same day, she posted: “Hey everyone I had to make a new Facebook. This is not a fake account.”



About a week ago, someone responded using the Facebook account of a Barberton woman who appears to have died in 2015. The post looks like a screen grab of mobile phone texts between Watson and someone else.



In the texts, Watson accuses the person of calling her fiance at work and warns the individual to stay away from her family.



The person on the other end of the text responds by telling Watson that if she truly loved her loved her fiance, she should tell him about “my hubby.”



Watson responds by telling the person she had already told her fiance. Then, she again warned the unidentified person to stay away from her family.



“I’m done with all of you,” Watson wrote.



