HUDSON — The Malted Meeple — a board game cafe and bar featuring craft beer and milkshakes at 53 Milford Drive — has added two escape rooms.

The rooms are science fiction and fantasy themed.

"With the addition of these escape room adventures we will attract even more visitors to the Hudson area to showcase not only The Malted Meeple as a destination for fun, but also the greater area and all it has to offer," the business said in a news release.

For more details, go to: https://maltedmeeple.com.