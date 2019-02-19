ROOTSTOWN: Northeast Ohio Medical University’s MEDCAMP program, to be held July 11-13, 2019, is accepting applications from highly-motivated undergraduate students.

Now in its 29th year, MEDCAMP provides “hands-on” experiences in bio-medical science workshops ― research, clinical problem-solving and an introduction to the fields of clinical medicine. Participants join physicians, college of medicine students, faculty and researchers in performing applied activities including studying physician-patient communication practices; identifying clues to a patient’s illness; learning how to solve medical cases by using critical thinking; and practicing modern laboratory techniques. Participants also complete a case study on a fictitious patient.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school or equivalent diploma by July 11. They must also be enrolled at a college or university and entering their first, second or third year. Participants selected to participate in MEDCAMP must reside or attend school in Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, Trumbull or Wayne Counties. All students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Tuition for the three-day experience is $150. There are a limited number of tuition waivers available for eligible participants. All meals are provided, and participants are transported by bus to a Kent State University dormitory for overnight accommodations.

First consideration is given to applicants from groups underrepresented in health care professions. NEOMED officials say the school values diversity in its educational, research, service and health care missions and is committed to improving and advancing diversity among its participants, faculty and staff. Selection of participants in MEDCAMP is conducted in a manner consistent with these values.

Information about MEDCAMP and applications may be found at neomed.edu/medcamp or by calling 330-325-6580. The application deadline is April 3. MEDCAMP is sponsored by Northeast Ohio Area Health Education Center (AHEC).