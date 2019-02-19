Someone fired multiple shots into an apartment in Northwest Akron Monday night, police said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. No one was injured, police said, but three people were in the apartment in the 2100 block of Thurmont Road when the gunfire erupted.

Police said multiple bullets hit the apartment and officers found multiple shell casings nearby. Police did not speculate what type of gun or guns were involved.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490, 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, People can also text tips to 274637(CRIMES).

All tipsters can remain anonymous.