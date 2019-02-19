100 Years Ago (1919)



Oscar F. Alexander, a veteran of the Civil War who lived in the 100 block of Rosenberry Street, died at the age of 78. Born near Elmira, New York, he was a member of Company G of the 64th New York Volunteer Infantry, entering service in November 1861. It was reported that he saw action in numerous battles, including Antietam (wounded in the arm), Fredericksburg, Gettysburg and the Battle of the Wilderness — just to name a few. While on picket duty at Ream’s Station on Aug. 25, 1864, he was taken prisoner and spent time in the prison pens of Libby, Belle Island and Salisbury, South Carolina. He was wounded trying to escape from Salisbury. He was discharged in May 1865 and became a machinist and a millwright, later operating a sawmill.



George A. Ruff, a Civil War veteran who later served Knox Township as a justice of the peace, died at his North Georgetown home at the age of 75. During his military service, he was a member of Company D of the 115th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, composed of West and Knox Township men and noted in history for the number of brothers and relatives therein fighting side by side. A farmer by vocation, he was also known to be a clever writer doing considerable newspaper work in the 1870s and 1880s under the nom de plume of "Old Ironsides."



75 Years Ago (1944)



North Benton soldier Pvt. Woodrow William Siegenthaler, 31, was reported as seriously wounded in action in the Marshall Islands on Feb. 2.



Marlboro physician Dr. Delbert Davis Hamlin, 39, was found dead in his car on a Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. north of Route 62 on McCallum Road. Hamlin was found by Bond McGlumphey slumped over the steering wheel, the ignition turned on but the battery dead. Mahlon Honaker, who lived in the vicinity, said that he had witnessed the car in the same spot at around 1 p.m. the day before. It was later determined that Hamlin, who had been taking treatment for a heart ailment, died from a cardiac occlusion. Born near Alliance, Hamlin had attended Mount Union and the University of Louisville before starting his practice in Marlboro in 1933.



Marlboro Grange, the oldest in Stark County and one of the oldest in the state, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Present at the event was the chapter’s oldest living member, 89-year-old Mary Clapsaddle, who served as chaplain. Robert Battershell was serving as master.



Former Alliance school dentist Dr. John Roth, stationed at Camp Gordon in Georgia, was commissioned with the rank of captain.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Mary Wilcoxen, a former Sebring resident who had been employed by the Grindley Art Company, was living in Florida and was known as Bradenton’s Grandma Moses. At the age of 91, she was still painting, specializing in landscapes, flower panels and seascapes. She was also exceptionally good at miniatures. A native of England, she had studied in some of the most famous art schools there before coming to America at the age of 28.



Margaret Stahl, of Alliance, and Pamela Powell, of Homeworth, were among the graduates of the Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing.



A new console for receiving and sending alarms was installed at the Alliance’s Fire Station No. 1. What made it unique is that it was completely constructed by hand by Capt. Lawrence Allison, who put in between 65 and 70 hours making the piece of equipment.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Paris Township’s Ekama family lost their home in the 12400 block of Lisbon Street to a fire. It was the second time the family had suffered such a tragedy after it lost everything in October 1985 when their previous home at the same site also was lost to fire.