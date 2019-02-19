Lady Gaga, fiance

split before Oscars

Lady Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up.

A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No more details were provided.

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in 2017. Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.

Gaga has a big week ahead: She is a double nominee at Sunday's Academy Awards for her work in "A Star Is Born." Her nominations include best actress and best original song for "Shallow," which won two Grammys and a Golden Globe.

Meghan Markle seen

at New York hot spots

Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.

The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside The Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Julianne Moore backs

initiatives for women

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration unveil the governor's series of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women in New York.

Moore joined Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for an event launching Cuomo's Women's Justice Agenda. The Democrat was in Albany and didn't attend.

Cuomo's list of proposals for 2019 includes eliminating the statute of limitations for rape claims and increasing protections against sexual harassment in the workplace.