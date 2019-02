A senior citizen from Goodyear Heights reported multiple gunshots fired in front of her Newton Street home Monday night in Goodyear Heights

When officers responded about 9:45 p.m., they found glass and paint chips that appeared to be from a vehicle in a driveway but no other damage. police said.

Police didn't find the car apparently struck by the gunfire, but they said they did find 10 .40 caliber shell casings and a laser sighting device that helps shooters hit their targets.