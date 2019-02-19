Music event

Cabin Fever Music Nights will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hale Farm and Village. The featured act will be Zach Friedhof, and the featured winery is Western Reserve Meadery. There will also be a roaring fire, MarketPlace shopping, a cash bar and food by Café 1810. Admission is free.

Monster movie

This week's Movies@Main is "Goosebumps 2," which weaves the tale of two boys who find a magic book and accidentally release an assortment of creatures and monsters. The free movie is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit Main Library in downtown Akron.

Race time

Indoor Motocross returns to the Arena at the Summit County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. Friday's races start at 8 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15.

The final straw

To mark National Skip the Straw Day, Summit Metroparks will host a program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm on Smith Road in Akron. Participants can learn tips to reduce plastic consumption and explore alternatives for single-use plastics.

Car dreaming

The Cleveland Auto Show opens Friday and runs through March 3 at the I-X Center in Cleveland. The show will feature concept, pre-production and production vehicles. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for students and kids ages 6 and under are free.