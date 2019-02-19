AKRON

Footprints in snow lead

police to teen suspects

Two Akron teens — ages 14 and 16 — were taken into custody about 6 p.m. Monday after a reported armed robbery in South Akron.

Police said several people who were sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant home in the 500 block of Inman Street reported that a stranger opened the car door and pulled out a gun. The gunman demanded money and belongings. When the people in the car refused, police said, the gunman fired a shot into the back seat of the car and grabbed a purse before running away.

Officers who responded to a 911 call followed footprints from the car to a house on Inman Street, police said.

When police knocked, a 16-year-old male answered. Police said they recognized him from investigating a previous robbery and took him into custody.

Someone at the home then gave police consent to search the house and officers found a 14-year-old on the third floor. They charged the younger teen with the juvenile equivalency of aggravated robbery.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun in a clothes dryer in the home's basement.

AKRON

Police recruiter to speak

at community meeting

Cory Siegferth, the recruiting officer for the Akron Police Department, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ward 2 Councilman Bruce Kilby's monthly meeting at Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.

Siegferth will update the public on efforts to recruit more officers and increase diversity, and the recent eligibility and other changes for new cadets. A monthly crime report also will be given.

RAVENNA

Man gets six months

for deadly I-76 crash

Witnesses said Joseph A. Cooper was going more than 90 mph before the crash that killed Tiffani F. Blankenship, 30, of Ravenna, in September 2017.

Cooper, 35, told state troopers that he lost control of his car when it looked like Blankenship was moving into his lane on Interstate 76, just east of the state Route 43 exit.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol report shows Blankenship was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Troopers found a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine in Blankenship’s car, along with what appeared to be a fresh puncture wound on her right arm. Nordiazepam, amphetamine, methamphetamine and norfentanyl were later found in her blood, the report shows.

Cooper, a former Ravenna resident who lives in Cuyahoga Falls, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, in November. Police said he had been driving recklessly before the crash that caused Blankenship’s death.

He was sentenced last week in Portage County Common Pleas Court to 180 days in the Portage County Jail with work-release privileges. Additionally, he will serve four years of community control and was fined $300. A call placed with his attorney was not immediately returned.

No evidence of drugs or alcohol was found in Cooper’s blood, according to the report.

REGION

Virginia Addicott to receive

2019 Burg leadership award

Virginia Addicott, president and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical, will receive the 2019 H. Peter Burg Community Leadership Award from the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage and Medina Counties.

The organization said it presents the award each year to one or more people who best exemplify leadership in the community, compassion for its people and dedication to the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross.

The award is named for the late H. Peter Burg, former CEO of FirstEnergy Corp. and chairman of the local Red Cross board of directors. The Greater Akron Chamber and Team NEO, the regional business attraction group, also have awards named for Burg.

Addicott joined FedEx Custom Critical in 1986. The company is an expedited freight carrier located in Green that provides 24/7 service throughout the United States, Canada and internationally.

Addicott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1985 and an Executive MBA in 1995 from Kent State University. She serves on several boards including Kent State board of trustees, Akron Children’s Hospital and the Akron Community Foundation.