STOW — City Law Director Amber Zibritosky is top on many Democrats’ list to succeed Diana Colavecchio as the clerk of the Stow Municipal Court, including Colavecchio herself.

“I can confirm that I have been strongly encouraged to step into the position by Clerk Diana Colavecchio,” Zibritosky wrote in a Feb. 14 email to the Stow Sentry. “I am also very honored and flattered to have already received the support and endorsement of Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters, Tallmadge Mayor David Kline, Stow Mayor John Pribonic, and state Rep. Casey Weinstein and am seriously considering the opportunity. ”

In 2011, Zibritosky accepted the position of assistant law director for Stow. She was appointed as the city’s first female law director in 2014 and was elected to the post in 2016.

She earned her law degree from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2010.

Colavecchio recently announced that she will step down from her clerk job because she has accepted a position as the community development director for Cuyahoga Falls. Cuyahoga Falls City Council is scheduled to vote on confirming Colavecchio for the job on Feb. 25.

Colavecchio first served as the clerk of courts in 2013 after being appointed to the job, but then lost the election later that same year to Kevin Coughlin. She then was elected to the post in November 2015 in a three-person race against Coughlin and former Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Robart. She began serving her six-year term in January 2016. Her term in office expires Dec 31, 2021.

