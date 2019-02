Seniors 55 years and older learned international-style target archery from a certified archery instructor with the Summit Metro Parks on Monday at a temporary range at Firestone Metro Park's Coventry Oaks Pavilion.

Summit Metro Parks also offers beginning archery classes for families and children 9 and older.

Information about prices and registration can be found at www.summitmetroparks.org/ProgramsAndEvents.aspx.

Registration is required for next month's Intro to Archery classes for kids, families and adults. Registration begins March 15. Participants completing the introductory class are eligible to sign up for Summit Metro Parks' Archery Games and open shoots, which are free but require advance registration.