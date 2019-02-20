I try to mix up my topics, so I apologize for offering up my second "lost ring" story in less than two weeks.

In case you are not an avid reader of this column — 50 lashes! — I previously wrote about a 90-year-old Green resident who was reunited with his Summit County Softball Hall of Fame ring last fall — 27 years after it was stolen from his golf bag.

A woman who was going through her husband's belongings after his death found it. She had never seen it before and didn't know where it came from, but she initiated its journey back to its rightful owner.

The new story might be even more enjoyable because it doesn't involve any crimes.

The setting: a house in Copley.

The finder: a woman who moved into her house in 2005.

That would be Kathleen Pichola, who about five years ago discovered a Waterloo High School class ring in her garden.

The family that previously lived in the house had two teenage sons, but they didn't go to Waterloo. She asked around the neighborhood a little, but because the ring was damaged and she was busy, she didn't spend a lot of time trying to find the owner. She tossed it in a drawer and told herself she'd try again when she got some time.

She got that time at the end of September after retiring from her psychology practice. She pulled it out, looked it over and saw the words “Josh,” “2000,” “Vikings” and “Waterloo High School.”

She and her husband took photos of it and attached them to an email that read:

"Dear Waterloo High School,

“I live in Copley. I was digging in my garden and found this class ring (photos attached) belonging to Josh, a graduate of Waterloo in 2000. I feel bad that it is bent, but I thought the owner might want it back anyway. ...

“We had some workers here from Correct Plumbing several years ago. I don't know if it could belong to one of them. They were just out of high school.

“I hoped that you might have a better idea of who this ring might belong to and how I might get it back to its owner.”

The secretary posted the photos on the school's Facebook page, and the very next morning Pichola got a call from a man named Josh who believed the ring was his.

They met for coffee. When she showed him the ring, he told her his story.

About five years earlier, he had taken a load of brush from his yard to a company on Copley Road, just off Interstate 77, to be ground into mulch. When he was loading the brush into the shredder, he took off his gloves to get a better grip, and his ring flew into the machine.

The ring traveled to Pichola's house in a load of mulch.

Special meaning

The owner turned out to be Josh Wilson, 37, who lives in the Firestone Park area of Akron.

This wasn't just another class ring. It was special to Wilson because his grandfather, who raised him, bought it for him.

The ring was back-ordered and didn't arrive until the December following his spring graduation. His grandfather died the following summer. It was the last gift his grandfather ever gave him.

Wilson has a workshop in his basement, and as soon as he reclaimed the ring, he took it home and was able to repair most of the damage, which no doubt was inflicted by the shredder.

He initially didn't realize he had lost it.

“You know how when you wear something so long it just feels like it's there?” he asks. “You leave your hat on too long and it feels like you still have your hat on? So I still thought my ring was on. I didn't even know for about two days.”

When he noticed his ring finger was bare, he freaked.

On the hunt

Wilson guessed he may have lost it in the side yard of his house when he took his dogs out for a walk.

“I thought maybe my dog ate it because at the time he was a puppy who liked to eat everything. So I followed him around for the better part of the summer watching him to make sure he didn't pass it through.”

The reunion began after a woman who went to school with Wilson saw the ring on Waterloo's Facebook page. “She tagged me and asked me if it was mine. By that time I had given up all hope of finding it. With one look I knew it was mine.”

He immediately called the school and got Pichola's contact information and arranged to meet her and her husband at the McDonald's in Montrose.

“They are real nice people,” he says. “I can't say enough kind words about them and I can't thank them enough for what they did for me.”

They had no idea how special the ring was.

“[My grandfather] got to see me with it before he passed away. There are so many memories that go with this ring, because he raised me from the age of 12 up. It has a lot of special meaning behind it.”

How's that for a ring story?

