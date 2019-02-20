EARNINGS

TimkenSteel reports

strong quarterly sales

A strong fourth quarter helped TimkenSteel post higher sales, although the company still ended 2018 with a loss.

The year-end loss came in at $31.7 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with the 2017 loss of $43.8 million, or 99 cents per share. Net sales topped $1.61 billion, a 21.1 percent gain compared with sales just under $1.33 billion the previous year, The Canton Repository reported.

The fourth-quarter loss was $39.6 million, or 89 cents per share, compared with the 2017 fourth-quarter loss of $33.9 million, or 76 cent per share. Fourth-quarter sales improved 19 percent to $406.4 million from $341.4 million a year ago.

The company ended the year strong, with adjusted financial results and ship tons exceeding early projections, Tim Timken, chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in the earnings announcement.

RETAIL

March 11 deadline set

for Payless gift cards

Payless ShoeSource said Wednesday it will honor gift cards and store credit until March 11 as the chain liquidates all operations.

The Topeka, Kansas, company, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, will allow returns and exchanges of nonfinal sale items through the end of this month for goods bought before Feb. 17.

Payless said Wednesday that it received court approval to support the orderly closing of about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce business. It also received authorization to pay employee wages and benefits, as well as claims from critical vendors.

NAMING RIGHTS

Detroit convention site

gives namesake the boot

Detroit's Cobo Center, which hosts the auto show and other major events, is changing its name to remove the surname of a former mayor known for his racist policies, officials announced Wednesday.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority announced it has sold Cobo Center's naming rights to Detroit-based Chemical Bank in a 22-year deal that will generate $1.5 million annually. The new name will be announced later this year, after Chemical Bank's holding company acquires another financial institution, Minnesota-based TCF Financial Corp. In the meantime, the center's prominent exterior digital signage will combine the center and bank names.

ECONOMY

Fed emphasizes patience

amid increasing threats

Federal Reserve policymakers last month noted greater threats to the U.S. economy, ranging from adverse effects of the government shutdown to rising trade tensions, and decided to emphasize that they would be "patient" in raising interest rates.

Minutes of the Fed's January discussions, released Wednesday, showed that Fed officials also felt that further rate hikes might only be needed if inflation were to accelerate.