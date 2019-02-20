CUYAHOGA FALLS — The mother of a Cuyahoga Falls High School student expelled for allegedly bringing a “kill list” to school last fall is appealing her son’s expulsion in court.

Kevin Breen, the mother’s attorney, said Wednesday that the expulsion was too extreme a punishment.

The administrative appeal was filed last week in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

“We do not believe that expulsion is appropriate under the circumstances of what happened and that both under the guidelines and disciplinary policy of the schools, as well as Ohio law, this should not have resulted in expulsion and one member of the Board [of Education] agreed with us,” Breen said. “We believe some punishment was in order, but not anything beyond the suspension, the out-of school suspension.”

Breen said he was unsure how long the boy was suspended. District Superintendent Todd Nichols did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

An investigation into the matter was recently concluded without charges being filed, Cuyahoga Falls Police Capt. Steve Guldeman said Wednesday.

“The juvenile court prosecutor said we’ve reviewed it and there won’t be any charges,” Guldeman said.

The Board of Education voted 4-1 Jan. 23 to approve a resolution affirming the boy’s Nov. 28 expulsion. Board member Anthony Gomez, the lone no vote, said at the time that “punishment should be corrective and not just punitive…” The vote followed a Jan. 9 appeal hearing that the board held in executive session.

According to the board’s resolution in November, the student “prepared a ‘kill list’ which he described to other students along with his desire to cause physical harm to another, causing concern for the safety of students and others…,” a violation of the district’s Student Code of Conduct. Nichols said in January that other students contacted school administrators about the list.

Guldeman previously said the boy was not arrested and police determined he did not have a weapon or access to weapons.

“We’re looking forward to addressing this case in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas and addressing this before a judge,” Breen said.

Reporter Phil Keren contributed to this story. Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.