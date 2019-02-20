COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine will propose an 18-cents a gallon increase in the gasoline tax to maintain and upgrade Ohio's roads and bridges in the transportation budget he submits to lawmakers Thursday.

That would amount to a 64 percent increase in the state's current 28-cent gas tax, which the state transportation director has said is insufficient for the state and local governments to maintain current roads or finish major new construction projects.

DeWine revealed the number Wednesday on WTAM (1100-AM) in Cleveland. He did not disclose if the amount would be phased in over multiple years. He also did not discuss if the tax automatically would increase with inflation, though he has expressed support for that idea to ensure the tax's buying power is not eroded over time.

The first-year Republican's request would raise about $1.2 billion annually, with DeWine billing the new money as vital to maintaining safe roads and protecting Ohio's economy. An Ohio motorist with a vehicle that averages 30 miles a gallon who drives 15,000 miles annually would pay an extra $90 a year if lawmakers approve DeWine's request.

The proposed increase would raise about $725 million a year for the state's highway and bridge network while generating about $480 million a year for local government street needs.

“You have to have a gas tax increase, there’s no doubt,” DeWine said Tuesday. “The day of reckoning is finally here and we have an obligation to face that.”

In 2013, Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers bonded against future turnpike revenue, raising $1.5 billion. The move masked the state's gas tax revenue deficiency, and that money essentially ran out this year.

Ohio lawmakers who are uneasy about voting for the gas tax increase were fed a dose of reasons this week on why raising more road and bridge revenue is good for the state.

“We cannot afford to kick the proverbial can down the road anymore,” said Bill Flaute, mayor of Riverside and president of the Mayors Association of Ohio. “Ohioans are asking for this General Assembly to bring the gas tax into modern times. The cost of inaction is great.”

Flaute said his organization supports a 24-cent gas tax increase, phased in at 8 cents per year over three years. Ohio's 28-cent gas tax is lower than the national average and lower than four of five adjoining states.

Tom Balzer, president of the Ohio Trucking Association, said both the state and local governments have immediate transportation needs, and the gas tax raises immediate revenue.

Asked if his organization would support an increase over 20 cents, Balzer said, “I don’t think that would be out of line with where our members are at.”

Ohio lawmakers will have about six weeks to decide what to do, since the transportation budget must be approved by March 31. Without new money, both state and local road projects will see funding reductions, and the state will have no more money for major road construction, such as finishing the I-70/I-71 interchange upgrade.

Grace Gallucci, president of the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, which serves 1,500 local government entities, said questions remain about whether the gas tax is the fairest way to assess users of Ohio road, but it’s a way to infuse needed money right away.

“The state cannot remain competitive if we do not invest enough to maintain and improve our infrastructure,” she said.