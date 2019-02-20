CHIPPEWA TWP. — The Horsfall girls were planning a birthday celebration for their dog Mox, a black mixed breed who turned 1 on Friday.



But when the girls — Adalie, 10, Clara, 8, and Evelyn, 6 — awoke Friday morning, their mother, Beth, had to break the bad news: Mox had gone missing Thursday night.



“He never runs away. But it was night, it was dark and I couldn’t find him,” Beth Horsfall said Monday morning. “He just didn’t come back.”



The birthday celebration would have to be put on hold.



Beth Horsfall took to social media, posted signs around the community and contacted all the local animal shelters to get the word out that Mox was missing. The girls got in on the search, too.



“They would go out every morning when he was lost, and every night, and call him and call him,” Beth Horsfall said. “And it just broke my heart.”



Then, on an otherwise overcast afternoon Sunday, the Horsfalls got a ray of hope. A neighbor spotted Mox walking on the ice in a swampy area not far from their home.



“He was really close to our property. He was just stuck,” Beth Horsfall said.



So, they called the Chippewa Township Fire Department to help get Mox back to safety. Firefighters responded around 1:45 p.m., and staged on the railroad tracks south of Galehouse Road and just north of the swampy area where Mox was stuck. Firefighters halted train traffic and were able to see the dog about 200 yards from them, but finding a path to him would be difficult.



“It was really hard for us to see into the swamp very far to see where there was land versus ice or water,” Lt. Cody Post of the Chippewa Township Fire Department said.



So firefighters called Cliff Franks, the owner of Canal Fulton-based Buckeye Drone, and a friend of Chippewa firefighter Ray Green.



“We dropped what we were doing and went out to lend them a hand,” Franks said.



He got a drone in the air above the swamp and quickly located Mox, who was pacing around a tree on a small patch of land in the middle of the swamp. With the drone keeping an eye on Mox, two firefighters, Capt. Matt Youngblood and Lt. Jamie Wiese, donned bright orange cold water rescue suits, borrowed a boat from a neighbor and set out into the swamp.



Youngblood and Wiese were able to get close to Mox, but could not quite corral him.



“When he’s scared and alone, he gets really timid,” Beth Horsfall said. “He was scared to death of his rescue, scared to death of the people who were there to rescue him. And all I wanted for him in that moment was for him to be safe, to be warm.”



Instead, Mox took off, running about a half mile east, Post said. But with the drone maintaining a bird’s eye view of the swamp, firefighters were able to track Mox, and make one more attempt to rescue him before nightfall, when a search and rescue operation would be considerably more dangerous.



“When the first attempt failed, we were reconsidering our options,” Post said. “There was a definite moment when we had to consider what we were risking to get this dog.”



But Beth Horsfall kept praying, and the firefighters kept working.



Youngblood and Wiese got back in the swamp, trudging through waist-deep water and mud to retrieve Mox.



“The dog had kind of taken up a hiding spot in a big mass of branches and sticks,” Post said. “It was hard for them to get to him, but they were able to pull him out. They worked real hard to walk out there and get back.”



They returned Mox to Beth Horsfall and her husband Joseph around 5:45 p.m., Post said.



“It was all very dramatic, (and) it was quite emotional after,” Beth Horsfall said of the roughly four-hour rescue operation.



After firefighters returned Mox safely to the Horsfalls, Beth said she was overcome with relief and gratitude for everyone who helped rescue Mox.



“They just went above and beyond, I think,” she said. “They went through so much and so many people went through so much to get that dog home for us. It’s incredibly humbling.”



“The CTFD guys were just amazing. Buckeye Drone was essential. It was a team effort, and I can’t say enough about how grateful we are for all of their efforts and sacrifice to be in the cold for hours to rescue Mox,” Joseph Horsfall added.



And since getting Mox back Sunday evening, the Horsfalls haven’t stopped holding him close, and giving thanks for his safe return.



“We’ve been loving on him, kissing on him,” Beth Horsfall said. “... He’s the sweetest dog. He loves our girls, and the girls love him.”



And with the girls off school for Presidents Day on Monday, they got to have their birthday celebration for Mox after all. And though it was a belated birthday party, they had even more to celebrate with his safe homecoming.



The girls made cupcakes for Mox’s birthday Monday morning, Beth Horsfall said, and they planned to bring some of the sweet treats to the fire department to thank them for their efforts to bring Mox back home. Aside from that, she said, they were celebrating Mox’s birthday, and his safe return, with lots of hugs and kisses.



“They’re on the floor loving on him,” Beth Horsfall said Monday morning. “They haven’t stopped.”



Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com.



