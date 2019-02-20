A former IT employee for Hudson and Rootstown schools was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Andrew A. Shonk, 36, formerly of Massillon, also is not allowed to have computer access, according to federal court records. He was ordered to pay restitution of $22,500 to the victims and a $10,000 fine.

He pleaded guilty to receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography in October.

A message left with Shonk's attorneys was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Mike Tobin, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland, said court testimony shows Shonk had accessed child pornography through a Russian image-sharing website, as well as photos of a toddler bathing from a teacher's computer at a school he had worked at, and took photos of selfies that kids at the school had sent, as well as photos of body parts from students at the school.

The Rootstown School District previously confirmed that some of the images included students from the district. Court records state most of the children in the images were under the age of 12.

Among the items discovered were nude photos sent electronically by students to their classmates over a Rootstown school network, a law enforcement source told GateHouse Media Ohio.

Shonk was Rootstown’s technology coordinator from July 2007 to May 2012, after spending several years there as a contract worker for the now-defunct Portage County Educational Service Center.

Hudson City Schools, where Shonk most recently worked as an assistant IT network manager, has said none of its students were in any of the images. Shonk resigned from that position last June.

He was arrested after contacting police to retrieve the two flash drives containing the images. Law enforcement sources said he lost these devices and a MacBook in Jackson Township in Stark County after accidentally leaving them on top of his car and driving off.

An unnamed person found the bag, and a second person plugged in the two flash drives and saw they contained child pornography. The two people then took the flash drives to the Jackson Police Department.

Shonk admitted to the FBI the flash drives were his and that he had intentionally downloaded child pornography from the internet. Shonk also told the FBI he had access to some of the students’ electronic devices and had transferred sexually explicit digital images that were on their devices.

The FBI, Canton and Jackson Township police investigated the case. Shonk faced additional child pornography charges in Stark County, but those charges were dropped, according to court records.