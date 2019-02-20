GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. — Mark Heppner, a former vice president at the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer of the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House.

The Ford House is in the midst of a major expansion with the construction of two new buildings set to open in May — a 40,000-square-foot visitor center and 17,000-square-foot administration building. The project is the first new construction in 25 years and the largest since the estate was built in 1929.

Heppner previously served as vice president of historic resources and interim chief of operations for the Ford House and Fair Lane in Dearborn, formerly known as Henry Ford Estate.