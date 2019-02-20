For the second time in less than two days, bullets flew in Northwest Akron.



Both shootings — one Monday night followed by a second Tuesday afternoon — happened in the 2100 block of Thurmont Road.



No one was injured in either shooting, but homes were peppered with gunfire. And in the latest shooting, the car of a 70-year-old woman was also hit by stray bullets while she was driving nearby, police said.



The Tuesday shooting happened about 2 p.m.



When officers arrived, several residents said they saw a silver car and a silver pickup truck fleeing the area, police said. The car was later identified as a 2016 Toyota Camry.



Officers found multiple shell casings in the street and discovered four homes on Thurmont Road struck by bullets.



While police were still investigating, a 70-year-old woman who lives on Westvale Avenue — which is about nine blocks away from Thurmont — reported that she was driving to an appointment in the area when stray bullets hit her car. She returned home and called police, investigators said.



Less than 24 hours before, someone shot up an apartment in the same block, police said.



Multiple bullets hit the apartment just before 11 p.m. Monday. Three people were inside the home, but no one was hurt.



Investigators ask anyone with information about either shooting to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490, 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, People can also text tips to 274637(CRIMES).



All tipsters can remain anonymous.