CANTON - Pop rock band Imagine Dragons will play this year's Concert for Legends.



The concert is set for 8 p.m. Aug. 4 (a Sunday) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It will close the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festival weekend.



Imagine Dragons burst on the music scene in 2012 with its album "Night Visions," featuring hits "It's Time," "Demons" and "Radioactive," which won the band a Grammy for best rock performance.



Since then, the band has released three more studio albums, its most recent in November. Imagine Dragons has had four top-10 Billboard hits including "Thunder," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard "Hot 100" chart in 2017 and has more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube.



The band played the halftime show of College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this year.



"We are thrilled to have Imagine Dragons play the 2019 Concert of Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is quickly becoming an entertainer and fan favorite music venue," said the Hall's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Producer George Veras in a statement.



The Canton show won't be the band's first in Northeast Ohio. A concert at Quicken Loans Arena drew 9,000 people in 2015, and the band played Blossom last summer. They also played in Cleveland in 2013 and 2014.



Imagine Dragons has two upcoming concerts on its calendar — one during a festival in May in California and one in June in Italy. The Canton performance isn't listed yet.



This will be the fifth year for the Concert for Legends. Previous headliners were:



• 2015: Aerosmith



• 2016: Tim McGraw



• 2017: Kid Rock and Toby Keith



• 2018: Maroon 5



Traditionally, there's been an opening act for the Concert for Legends, however an opening act has not been announced for this year's concert.



Following the Imagine Dragons concert, there's another concert scheduled for Aug. 9 at the stadium, Veras announced during a Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club earlier this year. That performer hasn't been named.



Last July, rapper Pitbull came to Canton and gave the stadium's first non-enshrinement concert, attracting a crowd of about 7,000. The stadium has a capacity of more than 20,000.



Officials with Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village repeatedly have said they would like to program a series of concerts for the stadium.



Tickets for Imagine Dragons go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1. Prices will range from $55 to $289.