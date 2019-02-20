GREEN — Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wednesday a man who barricaded himself in a home in Green for several hours after authorities attempted to serve him with several warrants, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

A portion of East Turkeyfoot Lake Road from Fortuna Drive to Pickle Road was closed from late morning until shortly before 2 p.m. as a SWAT team assisted in the arrest of 31-year-old Thomas J. Piispanen who was wanted in Stark and Summit counties on undisclosed charges.