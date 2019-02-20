A marijuana expo is coming to Akron.

The Ohio Marijuana Expo: Akron, organized by the Ohio Marijuana Card, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St. The event will feature doctors, cultivators and dispensaries, along with vendors representing alternative medicines and other healing products.

"Ohio Marijuana Expo is a celebration of medical marijuana finally coming to Ohio," Ohio Marijuana Card President Connor Shore said in a prepared statement. "Our goal is to bring a face to the cannabis industry as well as the cannabis movement, from advocates to health professionals. That is why we have amassed a great collection of speakers, vendors and amazing sponsors, so there's a little something for everyone."

A similar event was held in Cleveland in January and attracted about 1,500 people.

The Akron expo will include an appearance from artist Shawn Coss, author of "It's All in Your Head," who will answer questions about his work and mental health.

“Our last event had a sold out crowd,” events director Amanda Ferdig said in a prepared statement. “So we wanted this one to be bigger and better.”

Tickets are $15. For more details or to buy tickets, go to: https://www.ohiomarijuanacard.com/blog/ohio-marijuana-expo-akron.

Ohio Marijuana Expo: Akron arrives at the John S. Knight Center on March 23. Tickets are available here.