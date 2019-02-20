Mayor Dan Horrigan delivered his third State of the City Speech at the John S. Knight Center Wednesday, announcing plans to make the city more friendly to elderly residents, safer for youth and more inviting to all.



The speech — delivered to a crowd of more than 1,000 people — offered an update on initiatives and promises made by Horrigan since the former city councilman and clerk of courts became mayor in 2016. Horrigan gave the crowd his progress report on nudging housing development and how a new income tax for police, fire and road resurfacing has been spent.



The mayor also announced that the city is applying to be "AARP friendly" to help senior citizens “stay in their neighborhoods and age-in-place.” He also unveiled that the city’s first two splash pads will be built this year in North and East Akron, though the exact locations are not yet determined.



Other announcements include:



• Reducing youth violence through recreational opportunities, relationship building and gun safety in a collaboration led by Summit County Public Health.

• Launching a new web portal with the Land Bank to more easily connect buyers with vacant land.

• Creating a community development corporation for downtown.

• Awarding the first Volunteer of the Year Award to city worker Tina Vick.

• Spending as much or more on commercial demolition as the city spends to tear down old homes.

• Launching a Midnight Basketball mentoring program for young men.





"Everyday I have used the power of this office to try and improve the lives of our residents," Horrigan said. "To grow our city and our resources. To make us more competitive in a dynamic world where the only constant is change. I will continue to reject the idea of managed decline, and the fatalism that says that Akron can never be a place where people will want to live or invest.

"We are continuing to prove the naysayers wrong, as residents and businesses who are proud to make Akron their home are investing their time, talent and treasure into our city," he said.

