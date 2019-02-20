Four men were sentenced on federal charges for passing about $20,000 worth of counterfeit $50 bills in stores and restaurants across northern Ohio, including Aurora, according to documents from the Northern District of Ohio U.S. Federal Court.

Labrawn R. Gullat Jr. of Euclid, Yul Ardon Martin Jr. of Cleveland and Meco L. Shaw of Cleveland were accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from stores across Ohio in which they used counterfeit $50 bills to purchase merchandise and gift cards, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

A fourth man, Keith Abrams, was sentenced in the same case but was arrested for passing $1,000 worth of counterfeit $50 bills at a Gap store in Westlake in November 2017.

Gullat, Martin and Shaw worked together between April 2017 and February 2018 to use counterfeit $50 bills to buy merchandise from various stores, including Adidas, Calvin Klein and Home Depot in Aurora, according to the release.

The men also used the money to buy merchandise from Walmart stores in Sandusky, Mansfield and Cleveland, and Home Depots in Highland Heights, Mentor and Euclid and Babies R Us in Mentor, according to the press release.

They also attempted to make small purchases with the counterfeit bills, including a milkshake from an Arby’s in Mentor and a sandwich from Chick-fil-A in Willoughby, according to the press release.

Gullat was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and six years in Ohio prison in a separate Cuyahoga County case, with 18 months of the federal time to be served consecutively with the Ohio sentence. He pleaded guilty to federal counts of conspiracy to commit uttering counterfeit obligations or securities and four counts of uttering counterfeit obligations or securities. He pleaded guilty to state felonies including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity — forfeiture, money laundering prohibitions, telecommunications fraud and two counts of forgery.

Martin was sentenced to federal prison for 21 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit uttering counterfeit obligations or securities, and uttering counterfeit obligations or securities.

Shaw was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit uttering counterfeit obligations or securities and uttering counterfeit obligations or securities.

Abrams was sentenced to eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to uttering counterfeit obligations or securities.

The four men were sentenced between October and December 2018.

