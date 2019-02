Judge Michael to hold

'retire the debt' fundraiser

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael will have her final "retire the debt" fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St. in Akron. The suggested minimum contribution is $175.

Michael, a long-time Akron judge, was elected to the common pleas bench in the November election. She replaced Judge Paul Gallagher, who retired.