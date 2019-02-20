STOW — Old Navy/GAP plans to open a store in the Stow Community Shopping Center.

“The plans call for them to locate in the former Justice storefront and the units on either side,” city planning director Rob Kurtz wrote in an email.

Sally Beauty will move to the unit next door. Kurtz said plans also show an addition to the rear of the store of about 4,100 square feet.

The retail use is permitted by the zoning code, Kurtz said, so no Planning Commission or City Council approval is required. The plans are being reviewed by the Stow Building Department. Architect Gerald Weber, who is listed on the zoning certificate application, said he could provide no details on when renovations will begin or the store will open.

