The owner of a company whose botched tree removal left a Sagamore Hills man trapped in his home beneath giant branches has been denied an early release from prison.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Cory Howard to 18 months in prison last July. Howard filed a motion for an early release last month, but O’Brien turned down the request Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 83-year-old George Homa hired Howard’s company, Alternative Property Maintenance, to clean up debris after a storm in November 2017. Employees were cutting down a tree when it fell on Homa’s home.

Homa was taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital and underwent three surgeries for his broken pelvis and shattered tibia.

Howard, 28, of Springfield in western Ohio, pleaded guilty June 1 to theft from a person in a protected class, falsification, operating without a vendor’s license, failure to remit Ohio sales taxes, and a vendor license violation.

Homa’s family dubbed him “cockroach” after the tree incident, saying he could have died many times from his injuries but survived.