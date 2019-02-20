The Akron Antiquarian Book and Paper Fair will celebrate its 36th year April 19-20.

The show will be from 3 to 8:30 p.m. April 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the John S. Knight convention center, 77 E. Mill St. in downtown Akron.

The event bills itself as the largest antiquarian book fair in Ohio.

More than 30 vendors will offer rare and collectible books, maps, posters and other printed materials.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Food and beverages will be sold. Parking is available in the nearby decks and is free after 6 p.m. on April 19, Good Friday, and all day on Saturday.

Call 330-865-5831 or visit www.nobsweb.org for more information about the event, sponsored by the non-profit Northern Ohio Bibliophilic Society (NOBS).