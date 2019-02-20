Gwyneth Paltrow files

counter claim in lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow said Wednesday in a court filing that a man who accused her in a lawsuit of crashing into him at a Utah ski resort was actually the culprit in the collision and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

Paltrow was skiing with her children and friends in 2016 during a family vacation on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, when Terry Sanderson smashed into her from behind and delivered a full "body blow," the actress' attorney alleged in a counter claim filed in court.

She said Sanderson apologized to her and said he was fine, her response to Sanderson's lawsuit said. Paltrow had previously denied blame for the crash in a statement but had not yet offered a full version of the events.

Paltrow said her injuries were minor and that she is seeking "symbolic damages" of $1 plus costs for her lawyers' fees from Sanderson for defending herself against what she called a "meritless claim."

Buzz Aldrin's son tries

to stop transfer of assets

Buzz Aldrin's son is trying to stop his father from transferring assets from a trust in the latest dispute between the Apollo 11 moonwalker and two of his children over whether he is capable of managing his affairs.

Andrew Aldrin's lawyer sent a letter last month to an associate in Morgan Stanley's private wealth-management division with instructions not to transfer any assets from two financial accounts in the trust, which names the younger Aldrin as trustee.

Buzz Aldrin, 89, has tried to terminate the trust and wants the assets distributed to him.

The letter from Andrew Aldrin's lawyer warns Morgan Stanley that the son, acting as trustee, will seek damages if his instructions aren't followed.