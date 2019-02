Some 1,000 people are expected to plunge into the icy waters of Turkeyfoot Lake on Saturday for the 16th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump.

Day-of registration begins at noon at the Portage Lakes State Park swim beach at 5031 Manchester Road in New Franklin. (Online registration is closed.)

The jump begins at 2 p.m.

A minimum donation of $30 is required to jump. This year’s jump will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

For more information, go to portagelakespolarbearclub.com.