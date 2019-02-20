DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics, suggesting that they are purposely grounding planes in order to gain leverage in new contract negotiations.

Separately, Southwest said Wednesday that the partial shutdown of the federal government will cost it $60 million in lost revenue during the first quarter — far more than the airline's previous estimate of a $10 million to $15 million.

Southwest said it has continued to see softer bookings that it blames on the shutdown, which ended officially on Jan. 25. The earlier estimate covered the period through Jan. 23.

Delta Air Lines stood by a January estimate that it figures to lose $25 million in revenue from the shutdown. Other carriers have not provided estimates.

Southwest shares tumbled $2.78, or 4.8 percent, by early afternoon Wednesday. Shares of several other U.S. airlines were down about 1 percent.

On the labor front, Southwest is fighting the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which represents nearly 2,400 Southwest mechanics.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said Southwest saw an increase in aircraft being declared out of service on Feb. 12, "just days after our last negotiations session with AMFA." The surge, concentrated at four maintenance shops, occurred even though there were no changes in the maintenance programs, he said.

The airline issued an emergency order last Friday that requires mechanics to get a doctor's note if they call in sick and gives Southwest the power to impose mandatory overtime. Mechanics who don't comply could be fired.

Still, delays and cancellations from grounded planes have persisted.

Southwest had canceled about 435 flights — 11 percent of its schedule — by early afternoon Wednesday, according to FlightAware. It wasn't clear how many were related to maintenance and how many were due to winter weather that disrupted air travel in the East. Southwest canceled 200 flights Tuesday when weather was not a major factor.

In an unsigned statement, the union said Southwest us "scapegoating" mechanics, and it warned that the conflict "does not bode well" for safety at one of the nation's biggest airlines.