SILVER LAKE — In his first State of the City address since becoming mayor late last year, Stow Mayor John Pribonic announced he plans to run for election to a full four-year term in November.

“I’m looking forward to serving you another four years after this,” said Pribonic, who delivered his speech Tuesday at a luncheon hosted by the Stow-Munroe Falls Chamber of Commerce at Silver Lake Country Club. “The door is always open, the phone is always on, so is email... We are here to go ahead and serve you.”

Pribonic, who previously served as a city councilman, was the only candidate who ran for election last fall to the unexpired term of Sara Kline, who resigned from the mayor’s post in May 2018 after she was hired to work as the parks and recreation superintendent for the city of Cuyahoga Falls. Pribonic began serving as mayor on Nov. 30, 2018. His current term expires Dec. 31.

Pribonic told the chamber audience the city ended 2018 in “sound fiscal condition,” and added Stow’s outstanding general obligation debt went from $33.6 million to $15.5 million in a little more than 10 years. He also said that 16.2 lane miles were resurfaced in the city last year.

In the new year, Pribonic said an Easter egg hunt will happen on April 13 on the Stow-Munroe Falls High School football field and he also emphasized that the 61st annual Fourth of July Parade will take place. He noted there have been concerns expressed in the community that the city’s signature event may not happen. He assured the audience that the parade will happen, but acknowledged officials are “still working out the details” because the Stow-Kent Shopping Center area may not be available for parade units to gather.

In the business area, Pribonic said that the new Meijer store is scheduled to open May 15.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.