‘Citizen of the Year’ nominations sought



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting "Citizen of the Year" nominations. The winner will be announced at the Chamber of Commerce Spring Banquet on Thursday, April 25. Write a letter explaining why you feel your nominee should be selected as "Citizen of the Year." Send to: Barnesville Chamber of Commerce, 130 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or email to: back@barnesvilleohiochamber.com. Nominations must be postmarked by April 1.



JEDD meeting set



The annual meeting of the Warren Township and Village of Barnesville Joint Economic Development District Board of Directors for District 1 will take place at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, followed by a meeting of the District 2 Board of Directors at 4:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the Village Administrator’s Office at the Barnesville Water Department, 126 E. Church St., Barnesville.



Board meeting set



The Union Local School District Board of Education will have its regular board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Middle School Auditorium.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: March 13 at 7:30 a.m. at the Walton Home, 1254 E. Main St.; April 10 at noon, Woodsfield Savings (host) at the Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; May 8 at 7:30 a.m. at Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 12 at noon, Sleep Inn & Suites, 41371 Reco Drive, Belmont; July 10 at noon, Hartley Marshall/Barrel House/Rescare, 137 E. Main St.; Aug. 14 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Dallas Holm in concert



Dallas Holm will be in concert at the Barnesville First United Methodist Church on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Dallas is 2012 Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductee. He has garnered numerous awards such as Dove Awards for Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy nominations, Gold record, and many number one songs like "Rise Again," "Here We Are," "Face To Face," and "To The Glory." Admission is free. A love offering will be received.



Coal meetings set



The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings take place at the Harrison County Visitors Center 143 S. Main St., Cadiz.



Pre-school registration set



Barnesville Schools will have pre-school registration for the 2019-2020 school year on Friday, March 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Barnesville Elementary School (Central Office) Children must be 3 years of age prior to Aug. 1, 2019, or 4 years old.



Christmas bulbs available



The 35th edition of the Barnesville 2018 Christmas Bulbs are still available. To purchase a bulb, visit the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce office, Do It Best Hardware and Avenues of Barnesville. The cost is $8.



Business seminar planned



The Ohio Small Business Development Center is offering a free class "Facebook for Business" on Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barnesville Hospital South Annex Building. Teri Clapper, owner of Merit Marketing Services of Zanesville, will present tips on understanding business account settings, setting up administrators, engagement strategy, importance of increasing likes and shares, and converting fans into paying customers. There is no charge to attend, but reservations are required. Call 740-597-1460 or e-mail at sbdc@ohio.edu to reserve your seat.



Financial report available



The 2018 annual Financial Report for the Village of Barnesville, Belmont County, has been completed. The report is available for inspection during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fiscal Officer’s office, 132 N. Arch St., Barnesville; or contact Vicki Magers at 740-425-3444.



PAV class scheduled



Barnesville Athletic Department, in conjunction with Tim Berger, will host a state certified PAV class before the start of the spring season. The class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville High School multi-use room. The cost is $25 and is not affiliated with any league or conference. To register, contact Mark Cook at 740-425-3616, ext. 5111 or mark.cook@ecoesc.org.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.