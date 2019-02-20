TALLMADGE — The Tallmadge school board postponed a vote expected to take place Wednesday night on a spending reduction plan for the district to its next work session March 6.

The vote was postponed because board president Rick Kellar could not attend. Board vice president Christine Cipa, who also wasn’t expected to be at Wednesday’s meeting for medical reasons but did attend, said the board wanted all of its members present to vote on the plan.

"We only had part of a board. This is a very important decision for us to make,” she said. “It involves our children. They are the most important citizens that we have right now, in my eyes, so we're not going to take this decision lightly.”

Superintendent Jeff Ferguson will present the spending reduction plan to the board, which will vote on it at the same meeting. The town hall-style meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 6 in the Community Room (1221) at Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Munroe Road.

Because its levy didn’t pass in November, the Tallmadge school district has to make cuts to its budget for the next school year. And if the levy doesn’t pass in May, the district will have to cut even more.

Tallmadge voters last fall shot down the same five-year, 7.4-mill levy that will appear on the May ballot, with nearly 55 percent of November voters rejecting the levy.

The levy would raise $3.1 million a year, with the money going toward current expenses, and would cost the owner of a $100,00 home an extra $259 a year, or about $21 a month.

Ferguson has said because the levy failed in November, the district lost a year of tax collection and funding, which means permanent reductions will be made for the 2019-20 school year.

Possible reductions include transportation services, classified and certified staff, freezing technology replacement and suspending non-supervision supplemental contracts, totaling nearly $1.9 million.

According to the Tallmadge Express, the proposed reductions to the school district’s 2019-20 operating budget include $700,000 in transportation services; $75,000 by freezing technology replacement; $91,000 from suspending non-supervision supplemental contracts; $40,000 in classified staff reductions; and $1.02 million in certified staff reductions.

The district is also considering implementing pay-to-play fees, which school district officials say would generate $200,000 annually.

Ferguson has said if the levy doesn’t pass in May, it could go back on the ballot in August or November.

If a levy for new money doesn’t pass in 2019, additional cuts to balance the budget would include reductions to non-state required programming. That could include moving from all-day kindergarten to half-day kindergarten, a reduction in elementary specials, elimination of block scheduling at the high school and the elimination of four middle school core teachers and three middle school exploratory teachers, totaling an additional $900,000.

According to information provided by the school district, the levy is needed after the district lost $2.5 million in state revenue annually after the state began phasing out the tangible personal property tax, a tax levied on businesses, in 2004. The school district won’t receive any of that tax revenue in 2019.

Tallmadge’s last new operating levy passed in 2009, and according to the district, if it hadn’t lost the funding from the tangible personal property tax, a levy wouldn’t need to be on the ballot this year. School district officials have said they’ve stretched that money as far as they can.

“Even with nearly $2 million in reductions, we are only slowing down the need for additional funding,” Ferguson previously said in a news release. “We cannot cut our way out of this. We have done our best to reduce costs while maintaining high standards of programming for our students; however, the loss of $2.5 million is too large to offset.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, board member Chris Tywon requested Ferguson also present a plan for what the district will reinstate if the levy passes in May at the March 6 meeting. Ferguson said he will do so.

"I'm gonna be optimistic here: when the levy does pass,” Tywon said.

Along with the March 6 meeting, the board will host another town hall-style work session at 6 p.m. April 3 in the high school community room.

The school board also has "After-School Hours" the first Monday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at the McCombs Education Center, 486 East Ave., for residents to ask questions or discuss ideas or concerns in an informal, non-meeting setting. The board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the high school community room.

Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills can be reached at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.