Summit Academy Parma teachers and intervention specialists picketed Wednesday morning outside the charter school's headquarters in Akron as part of their ongoing strike against the company.

About 20 unionized teachers and instructors at the Parma school went on strike Tuesday, arguing that Summit Academy Schools, which specializes in educating children with learning disorders, has failed to negotiate a new contract in good faith. The workers said they are seeking smaller class sizes, improved staffing and stronger health and safety conditions for students.

"We have a real issue with class size," intervention specialist Heather Sedlak said as she carried a sign saying "Students over Profit!" along Mogadore Road in Akron. "Summit Academy's website promises 18 students to one classroom. They also claim within that classroom there's one general education teacher and either an intervention specialist or instructional aide. Right now, we are so short-staffed most of the teachers are on their own all day and classrooms are now allowed to go up to 25 students."

Five teachers and intervention specialists, and a member of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, protested outside the company headquarters for several hours in the snow and cold. They carried signs and one teacher used a bullhorn to make noise.

Math teacher Bob Kaufman said the negotiations have been going on for about a year.

"We keep on coming up against a wall," he said. "We asked them to improve our working conditions, improve the conditions for the students and they keep on saying no."

He said one of the issues is that students are taking physical education classes online, and teachers want a class taught at the school.

The union also has been picketing outside the school in Parma and said it will protest Thursday with American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten outside of the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, which is the sponsor for Summit Academy. Sedlak estimated that there are about 200 students at the Parma school.

Summit Academy Management issued a statement saying it's disappointed in the union.

"Their insincerity to work toward a resolution was highlighted last week by their membership emptying classrooms and introducing new eleventh-hour demands at the bargaining table," the statement said. "Their actions call into question if they were ever serious about identifying solutions. The real victims of their theatrics are our students, many of whom are especially sensitive to such disruptions."

The company is attempting to resume classes Thursday with nonunion staff and substitute teachers. It also asked union workers to ignore the picket lines and return to work.

Summit Academy Schools operates about 30 locations throughout Ohio.

