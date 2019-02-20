SILVER LAKE — The mayor said the village’s recently completed deer cull “went very smoothly.”

Mayor Bernie Hovey said 10 deer were taken by bowhunters in an effort to thin the herd. Of that amount, seven deer were put down in the Crystal Lake area, while the other three were taken on a 45-acre parcel behind village hall, according to Hovey. He added that six of the deer were kept by the hunters, and the other four were donated to a food bank.

“There were no problems or issues,” said Hovey. “While I did receive a few comments opposing the cull, I received far more expressing support for it.”

While emphasizing that “nobody likes to put down an animal,” Hovey said he felt the culling effort was “warranted” because of the high number of deer in the municipality and due to “the risk [deer] pose to the health and safety of our residents.”

This was the second consecutive year that the village had a deer cull, which ran from late November 2018 through early February. Police Chief James Norris said that eight hunters participated. Hovey said that number included all six hunters who were involved with the effort in the initial year.

The previous season’s cull — in which bowhunting only took place on the 45-acre parcel behind village hall — resulted in four deer being put down. This season’s hunting program occurred in a larger area after council in November 2018 voted 5-2 to also allow bowhunting on wooded property owned by the Crystal Park Development Corp. and land at 2822 Lakeland Parkway owned by Daniel Markowitz. Hovey said the property owners requested that hunting occur on their land.

Council President Jerry Jones and council member Tim Nichols voted against expanding the area of the cull; they also opposed setting up the initial program in September 2017.

Hovey noted a decision will be made at a later date on whether the cull will occur again during the next bowhunting season.

“I do not like culling deer, but I do feel it was in the best interests of residents to have done so these past two years,” said Hovey.

