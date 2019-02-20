WOOSTER — The city of Rittman and the Wayne County Public Library have been working well together on a proposed joint building project, the library director said, but navigating legal protocol on their way to a combined city hall and new branch library has taken some time.

At the moment, “There are a lot more questions than answers,” library Director Jennifer Shatzer told the board of trustees, while looking toward resolution on the horizon with a hoped-for groundbreaking in the late fall.

The required condo agreement, because the arrangement will function like a condominium association between the two entities, will require more comprehensive drawings of the proposed building — estimated at $4.1 million without furniture or technology — than are now ready, Shatzer said.

“We had hoped the initial floor plan would be enough,” said Shatzer, but what is needed is a “more detailed drawing for the actual building, which we’re not close to having.”

“We don’t have the rendering yet that we need,” she said. “We’re still moving balls around.”

A better estimate of cost is also needed, according to Shatzer.

The good thing is “everyone (on the city side and the library side) is on the same page,” she said, and library personnel will be getting together again with city officials and the real estate attorney “to get the condo agreement established ... and see how we’re going to move forward.”

“It’s all doable,” Shatzer said, and is just a matter of “ironing out” the details. “We’re trying to get the legal points of it worked out” between “two governmental entities.”

There have been “fits and starts” for a variety of reasons since the inception of the proposed project six or seven years ago, she said, adding the project is now under the direction of architect K2M Design.

The building will be constructed at 75 N. Main St., the site of the former Rittman Middle School.

“We hope to break ground by October or November,” said Rittman City Manager Derek Feuerstein. “We’re happy where we’re at (with this project). We’re 90 percent there with the design.”

As a new Rittman branch moves toward existence, “We’re trying something new” in Apple Creek, where a branch library operated by the Wayne County Public Library system has not been feasible, said Shatzer.

However, in addition to the regular bookmobile stop made at three-week intervals in Apple Creek, the library is initiating a weekly stop at the Apple Creek Historical Society, Shatzer said. “As part of that, we’ll be offering a story time in their building,” located at 185 Church St.

Programming, including a summer outreach, in Apple Creek has been added into this year’s budget, she said.

The three story time sessions now scheduled will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22, March 29 and April 26, and are “open to everyone. Everyone is welcome, most especially preschoolers,” said Gary Rogers, president of the Apple Creek Historical Society.

“Anything we could do to collaborate or coordinate (with Historical Society efforts) we would love to,” Shatzer said.

“We would love to have help in getting the (Apple Creek volunteer library) up and going,” Rogers said.

To be modeled after Fredericksburg’s independent volunteer library, the Apple Creek library is “just in the very beginning stages,” Rogers said, and will be headed up by a retired Wayne County Public Library employee, former adult services manager Linda Davis.

The Wayne County library donated old shelving from the Dalton branch renovation as part of its assistance.

