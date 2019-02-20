A Cleveland woman faces a felony charge of endangering children after a 17-year-old jumped out of the car she was driving and into traffic on Interstate 77.

The teen, who was hit by several vehicles, died at the scene Oct. 8 in Coventry Township.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the case, says Rachelle E. Bruce provided the boy with alcohol at an Akron party before the incident.

As Bruce was driving the 17-year-old home, he became upset because he wanted to stay at the party. At some point, the boy jumped from Bruce's moving vehicle and onto the freeway where he was struck by other passing vehicles.