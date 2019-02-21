MILLERSBURG — A Millersburg man found himself in Holmes County Municipal Court on Tuesday for allegedly disciplining his son by placing the 4-year-old’s hand to a wood burning stove.

Jacob Miller, 4892 Township Road 311, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree felony domestic violence charges. The child suffered second and third-degree burns, according to Municipal Court Judge Andrew Hyde.

“It’s charged right now as a domestic violence felony level,” said prosecuting attorney Matt Muzic, “which means there’s at least one prior conviction for domestic violence.”

The defendant has another past conviction for child endangering, Muzic said.

Miller allegedly told Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he held his son’s hand to the top of the stove, then moved the boy’s hands lower on the stove after deciding the first section wasn’t hot enough, Muzic added.

“We’re still collecting information at this point,” Muzic said. “It’s going to be presented to the grand jury, that’s part of the reason it’s charged just as a [fourth-degree felony] at this point.”

Muzic said he suspects charges will be more severe by the time the charges reach the grand jury, which next meets in March.

Cases like this are typically passed from Job and Family Services to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Muzic said.

Miller will appear at a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holmes County Municipal Court.