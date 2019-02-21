LAWRENCE TWP. — A New Franklin woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Nancy A. Markwood, 72, was traveling westbound on Portage Street just east of Akron Road when her 2017 Hyundai Accent was struck by an eastbound 2007 Kia Amanti driven by Karen C. Smith, 73, of Canal Fulton at 9:56 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Markwood died at the scene. Smith was taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Smith lost control on the partially snow-covered road and drove left of center, striking Markwood's car and forcing it off the north side of the street.

Both Markwood and Smith were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not expected to have contributed to this crash, the patrol said. This is Stark County’s fifth fatal crash this year.