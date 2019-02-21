100 Years Ago (1919)



A basket of jewelry, consisting of diamonds as heavy as two carats, rings, earrings, lockets and other articles, was dumped on the desk of Probate Judge Charles Krichbaum by Coroner T.C. McQuate, who had taken charge of the items while investigating the murder of Mattie Hayes. In addition to the jewelry, her bank books showed a balance of $10,000. Roscoe T. Sharer, of Alliance, had been appointed as administrator of Hayes’ estate, which was said to be valued at $30,000 and included $2,000 in Liberty bonds as well as several Alliance houses. Hayes was believed to have s sister in New York City, but she had not been located yet.



Alliance police conducted an early morning raid on alleged sporting houses and arrested 18 people, including four women on charges of keeping houses of ill-fame, 10 girls on charges of residing in houses of prostitution and four men as visitors. Tillie Yetagilson, a Jewess who had come to Alliance from Pittsburgh six months prior, pleaded guilty to being a madame and was fined $100. Meanwhile, her sister, Sadie Rosen, facing a similar charge, was not in court and was said to be suffering a nervous breakdown. Anna Miller and Ruth Evans asked for later arraignments in order to consult attorneys. The 10 girls arrested were listed on the blotter as Anna Nelson, Elizabeth Bryson, Virginia Hines, Edith Turner, Margie Niff, Evelyn Smith, Pearl Rice, Bessie Williams, Stella List and Irene Howard. A man giving his name as Sam Mandis, who said he had paid $10 to spend the night at one of the houses, pleaded guilty to visiting a house of ill-fame and was fined $5. An overseas soldier arrested during the raid was dismissed. Two other men failed to appear in court.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Previously reported as missing in action, Sgt. Roland R. Ziegler was officially declared killed in action in the European sector on Jan. 11. A radio man and tail gunner on a Flying Fortress, he had been overseas about two and a half months before being reported missing. He was survived by his wife, the former Irene Walters.



With more than 30 years of service, Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Robert T. Reddy was retiring. Entering the department under Fire Chief Karl O. Stickle, Reddy started his career on Dec. 10, 1912. He estimated he answered more than 4,000 alarms during his tenure. His first big fire was on Jan. 31, 1913 at the Weybrecht Lumber Co. Eighteen years later to the day, he responded to the fire at the Spring-Holzwarth Co.



The home of Bert Zaina, located in the 1400 block of East Oxford Street, was destroyed by a fire caused by a furnace draft that was left open while the owner attended the funeral of a brother-in-law.



50 Years Ago (1969)



George K. Weimer Jr., who had served as director of admissions at Mount Union since 1961, resigned to take a position with the trust department of Mount Union Bank. A U.S. Army veteran, Weimer was a 1954 graduate of Mount Union and a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.



The Alliance Rubber Company, known as ARCO, located in the 600 block of North Union Avenue, was the first plant in North America to have a state of the art German machine known as a Troester installed at its facility. The 80-foot long piece of equipment was a continuous cure machine that simplified and sped up production of extrusions used to make rubber tubing and rubber bands. The company, which was marking its 46th anniversary, had started as a basement operation in 1923 and in 1969 had plants and offices in Alliance; Hot Springs, Arkansas; El Monte, California; Franklin, Kentucky; and Waldorf, Germany, as well as a sales office in New York City.



25 Years Ago (1994)



William Coleman, Ph.D., a professor of speech and communications at Mount Union, received the 1993 Exemplary Teacher Award given by the Board of Higher Education and Ministry of the United Methodist Church.