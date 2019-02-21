AKRON — Another Ohio child was found in a car with a parent who overdosed, Akron police said.

The recent incident happened about noon Wednesday at a gas station in the 2500 block of Mogadore Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in the front seat of a 1998 Buick Century. Her 11-month-old son was in the back seat, police said.

As paramedics revived the woman with naloxone, a man who was driving the car returned to the scene. Police arrested the man — Andrew C. Carter, 29, of Mogadore — and charged him with child endangering.

The woman, who was recovering at Summa Akron City hospital, later told police she and the man bought fentanyl somewhere on Manchester Road before she overdosed.

Police did not say whether the toddler was returned to the family's care.





