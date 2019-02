The Lions Clubs of Portage County will host a Euchre Night at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the Rootstown United Methodist Church, 4065 S.R. 44, between the fire station and the Northeast Ohio Medical University.



Cost is $2 per person. No partners are needed as this is a Round Robin. Those attending should bring a snack to share. The event is open to the public.